Paradise PD season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix? The latest







Following today’s season 3 premiere, should you expect a Paradise PD season 4 renewal? Or, is it more likely that the animated comedy ends up canceled?

Of course, anytime a show comes on the air, there is something satisfying about knowing more is coming right around the bend. It would certainly be nice if such was the case here … but it’s not. For the time being, there is no confirmation as to whether or not there will be a season 4. While we’re hopeful, we also have to go into this well-aware that a cancellation could happen at any moment. This is Netflix, and we know already that they have a real tendency to cancel shows straight out of the blue, especially ones after their third season. (Just ask Santa Clarita Diet about that.)

If there is a real asset that Paradise PD has that other shows do not, it is its cost-effectiveness compared to other shows in this era. Because we’re talking about an animated series here, the majority of the work can be done remotely. It doesn’t have the same financial restraints that a live-action show does, where you need to add tests and a number of other virus protocols to your budget. There’s real value in Netflix keeping this show around for at least the next year or so — it ensures that they have more content, even if we are moving towards an era where there is starting to be a light at the end of the tunnel.

Remember that if you want to see more of Paradise PD on the air, the #1 thing that you can do is watch the whole season from start to finish — Netflix judges their shows on viewership (they don’t release numbers publicly), but also retention. If a viewer doesn’t finish a given season, they’re very-much likely to rule that person out for another. They want to see commitment! Luckily, in this case we’ve got a show with an established following already.

