Shark Tank: Misfit Foots, Chill Systems, Totes Babies, Tandem Boogie







Tonight on Shark Tank, you’re going to have a chance to see Misfit Foots, Chill Systems, Totes Babies, and Tandem Boogie all enter the Tank — will any of them strike a deal in the end? We’ve got a lot to dive into within this piece!

Below, we’ve got for you some more details on all four of the products stepping into the Tank — but before we get to any of that, let’s kick things off by sharing the official synopsis for the hour:

“1216” – An entrepreneur from Brooklyn, New York, unites veggies and humanely raised meats to create a delight for taste buds with his eco-friendly approach to sausage making. Two entrepreneurs from Los Angeles try and stay chill as they pitch their ultra-portable product designed to keep things cool. A family from San Clemente, California, boogie down into the tank and try to bring the Sharks on board their unique take on riding the waves. Finally, a father and daughter from Naperville, Illinois, offer up a stress-free solution for a common problem parents face while shopping with their newborn on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MARCH 12 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

To get more insight on any of these products, click on the link! That will take you to the official website.

Chill Systems – Ready for an innovation on the classic cooler? This allows you to carry around some of your favorite drinks (or even a bottle of wine!) in a way that keeps them cold and fresh — and also doesn’t require ice. It’s a more eco-friendly way to get some of the drinks you want, and they have insulated bags to go along with some of their classic “chillers.”

Misfit Foods – Maybe you want to eat less meat, feel a little healthier, or at the very least reduce your footprint on the planet. This company has you covered with their blended sausages and other meat products that are 40-50% veggies and spices. That way, you still get some of the traditional taste that you love, just with different nutritional value thrown in!

Totes Babies – A number of Shark Tank products all stem from a fairly humble premise, and we like to think this one fits the bill and then some. The objective here is providing a way for parents to shop easier with their infant children; this company offers an attachment that allows you to connect a car seat to a shopping car. It’s compatible at a number of major retailers for easy convenience, and it fixes a common problem!

Tandem Boogie – Think of this as an inflatable tandem boogie-board that two people can go on at the same time. We think there’s a lot of appeal with this for families, especially those who are fairly new to the ocean and want to have a fun experience together. The one obstacle may be the price, which is high to the point where it may scare some consumers away.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shark Tank now

Which one of these Shark Tank products intrigues you the most?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you check that out, remember to stick around — there are more updates on the way that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







