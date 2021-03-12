SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 spoilers: Jessica Paré returns, directs







There are a number of notable things about SEAL Team season 4 episode 10, but we should begin with Jessica Paré. Not only is she going to be back in this episode as Mandy, but she’s also directing “A Question of Honor” behind the scenes.

As for why Mandy would be returning to this world right now, let’s just say that it could have a thing or two to do with what just happened with Jason Hayes. Remember that the character found himself arrested at the end of this past episode, and the circumstances of said arrest may find him in a near-impossible position. He’s not going to have a lot of allies, so we envision a mad scramble for the character to find someone who can lend a helping hand. Could that be Mandy? Maybe in an official capacity, but we have a hard thinking that she’ll be back around Bravo full-time. Just remember that there is a very specific reason why she left in the first place.

If you do want to get a few more details now on what the future could hold, we suggest that you view the SEAL Team season 4 episode 10 synopsis below:

“A Question of Honor” – Jason’s career and freedom hang in the balance when Command accuses him of committing a horrific crime during a mission. With Bravo under a no-contact order, Jason must fight this battle without his brothers, on SEAL TEAM, Wednesday, March 24 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Jessica Paré directed the episode and returns as “Mandy Ellis.”

Are we hopeful that Jason will get himself out of this situation eventually? Sure, but “eventually” is the operative word here. We saw already with the Ray storyline this season that SEAL Team is not afraid of paving a difficult road for some of their characters. They’ll put a lot of them through some serious trials and tribulations, and we’ll just have to wait and see if they can make it to the other side.

