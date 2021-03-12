Supergirl season 6 premiere spoilers: Could Kara sacrifice herself?







The Supergirl season 6 premiere is coming to The CW on March 30, and we know that the network has made you wait a long time for this. This is a season, though, that could prove to be worth the wait — after all, we’re going to see the show kick off in pretty-epic fashion! Jon Cryer will be present from the get-go as his version of Lex Luthor, and it’s going to be imperative that Kara finds a way to stop him in as short a span of time as possible.

Oh, and did we mention that Brainiac is also on the verge of dying? The stakes couldn’t be higher for Kara in this episode, and what makes things all the more dramatic is that in order to save her friends, Supergirl may have to throw herself into the metaphorical fire.

For a few more specifics, be sure to check out the full Supergirl season 6 premiere synopsis below:

SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos (#601). Original airdate 3/30/2021.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we feel like we’ll get at least some resolution — plus a jumping-off point for what the remainder of the season is going to look like. If it’s anything like the start of The Flash this season, we’ve got a lot to be excited about.

