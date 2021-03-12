This Is US season 5 episode 10 promo: Beth’s mother returns







This Is Us season 5 has focused a lot as of late on new parents, but it’s an established one who could take center stage for Tuesday’s “I’ve Got This.”

So who are we talking about here? Think in terms of Beth’s mother Carol, played by the iconic Phylicia Rashad. She will be coming back for this episode as Beth tries to navigate some difficulties in their relationship. Could one of them have to do with Beth’s parenting style? If we were to just watch the promo below, it is easy to make that assumption.

What Carol seems to take an issue with is the idea of Beth and Randall’s kids being on their phones while at the dinner table. We tend to think of this as one of those generational issues. People of Carol’s age remember an era where there weren’t these sort of distractions and everyone sat down and had dinner more or less as a family. This isn’t the way that things are anymore with a lot of families, and it doesn’t make Randall and Beth bad parents that they think differently.

Ultimately, this entire promo is a reminder of some of the issues that can exist within families, and also some of the pressure and frustrations that Beth is feeling. It’s going to be nice to have a solid focus on her for a change, especially when you consider how much of the story this season has been slanted more towards Randall. He’s obviously had a lot going on, but it’s high time for her to have her fair share of the spotlight.

