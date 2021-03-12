The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 spoilers: Dr. Perillos interrogates Dembe







The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 is right around the corner — so do you want an advance look at the title Blacklister?

There’s a chance that you may have heard some of the news already — former Orange is the New Black star Laverne Cox is going to be coming on board this episode as Dr. Laken Perillos. What do we know about her? She was hired by none other than Neville Townsend to try and extract answers from Dembe and Reddington both. Will she be able to do that, though? That is certainly easier said than done.

Want to get some more The Blacklist video updates now?

In a sneak peek over at Entertainment Weekly, one of the things that you can get a good sense of in advance is precisely what Townsend is looking for from Dembe and Reddington: The Sikorsky Archive. We’ve seen that play a role multiple times this season already, and it’s something that clearly holds some secrets that Neville would like to know. This is clearly a man of many motives, especially when you think about some of the other stuff that is on his mind. He wants to learn about the archive, but beyond just that there’s a revenge factor here. This is why he wanted to kill Katarina Rostova, and we imagine that trying to kill Reddington and/or Dembe is high on his priority list, as well.

In the process of seeing Dr. Perillos work, we have a feeling that we’ll learn a little bit more about her, as well. That part of the equation is inevitable.

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 tonight on NBC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments!

