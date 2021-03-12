Is WandaVision new this week on Disney+? Further season 2 news







Is WandaVision airing a new episode this week on Disney+? Is there anything left to hope for with this property?

If you are crossing your fingers and hoping to see more here, honestly we don’t blame you. This show became a pop-culture smash over the past several weeks, and it’s enough to make Marvel realize just how much value there is for them on the streaming service. It also bodes even better for Falcon and Winter Soldier, which is set to premiere with new episodes in just seven days.

Unfortunately, here is where we remind you of the bad news when it comes to WandaVision. There are no more episodes, whether it be this week or any other week. Is it possible that there could be a season 2 at some point down the road? We don’t think that it’s necessarily something that you can bring back in the blink of an eye — this is a very specific show themed around a specific construct and you can’t just replicate that.

What we think is a little more likely is that there is some sort of Wanda-specific show with a different style or theme to it. Based on how well WandaVision performed on Disney+, we do think that they will want to do something more with this character. Maybe that is another short series, or maybe it’s some sort of movie. We do think that there are some major lessons that the streaming service learned from WandaVision, with one of the biggest ones being that there is value in pushing the envelope! This is a universe that is always going to be better when the powers-that-be show little interest in playing it safe.

Ultimately, we’ll see what happens when it comes to the future of WandaVision — and we’ll have more updates every step of the way.

Do you still want to see a WandaVision season 2 somehow, even if it doesn’t seem feasible?

