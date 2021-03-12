





Tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 episode offered up the second eviction of the season, and there was a LOT of chaos leading up to it. Did we think that Josh Farnworth would be evicted over Rohan Kapoor? Probably, but there was a lot of doubt.

To us, one of the big focuses of the decision was who would be the most dangerous player of the group moving forward — and there was a case to be made for either one. Josh is a free agent, and you never know where he will land — that unpredictability is dangerous! However, with Rohan he’s clearly more of a physical threat and he also has a close bond with Kyle.

Want some other news on Big Brother Canada in video form? Then be sure to check out some of the latest below! After you do that, remember to subscribe to Matt & Jess and remember to keep coming back for other updates!

One of the things that may have benefited Rohan a little bit more than Josh is simply that he’s malleable and can be worked with in the future — we know that Tina’s felt like she could do some stuff with him in the weeks ahead. If nothing else, he and Kyle could be used to go after Jedson and Tychon, two of the bigger threats in the game.

Time for the vote

We knew that Josh was probably going, but we were still hoping for some more craziness. We appreciated just how hard he fought and all of the crazy stuff that he tried to pull, including making Austin his target and amplifying his super-pawn status.

Unfortunately, Josh’s vote was unanimous — couldn’t even get a hinky vote thrown his way! He did a good job of creating a mess in that house and with that, we’re going to miss him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Brother Canada

What do you think about tonight’s Big Brother Canada 9 eviction show?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







