Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV, March 11?







Is Jersey Shore Family Vacation new tonight on MTV? It is fair to wonder as to whether or not what we saw last week was some sort of one-time thing.

Unfortunately, we do come bearing an answer that a lot of people won’t like to hear: We’ll be waiting for a while to see what’s next. There is still no new episode tonight, and nor will there be for a while. The first half of this season is complete and while we know there are more episodes coming, you will be waiting a while in order to see them. There’s no official return date as of yet, but we imagine that there will be a few major headlines that are a part of the next batch of episodes — think in terms of multiple pregnancies and questions as to whether certain relationships will be worked out.

Above all else, though, be prepared for even more fun. We don’t think that it’s ever lost on anyone in this cast as to what the purpose of this show is. It’s all about trying to find some sort of escape from the craziness of the outside world. These cast members all think of themselves as a family, and to many out there, they probably feel like family in equal regard. Some people have probably been watching them for a good half of their lives, if not longer.

So while you wait for more Jersey Shore Family Vacation, remember that Floribama Shore is currently airing new episodes. It may not be exactly the same, but there is some entertainment to be had there.

