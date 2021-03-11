A Million Little Things season 3 episode 6 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Miles Apart’







Next week on A Million Little Things season 3 episode 6, you will continue to see how these characters were impacted by the health crisis. It’s going to loom large through most of the immediate future here, and you have to be prepared for that now. It’s impacted lives already, and we have to imagine that things are only going to get more dramatic moving forward.

As per usual, though, let’s kick things off by sharing the full A Million Little Things season 3 episode 6 synopsis — that is where we’ve got some more coverage on what lies ahead:

“miles apart” – Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the [virus] transition, on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before we make it to the end of this episode, we do think we’ll get a better sense of just what Gary’s story is going to look like. We definitely think that he’s in a less-than-perfect position; how else could you really perceive it? He does need to make a clearer decision, though, since all he could do is continue to hurt himself, Maggie, and Darcy collectively if he pushes himself in all directions. The other stories should serve as a reminder of how much this health crisis changes everyone; previous plans go by the wayside, and instead, the best thing that you can do is analyze what is directly in front of you. It’s not always easy, but it can bring you results.

