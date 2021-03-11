Station 19 season 4 episode 7 spoilers: A look to Dean’s future







Station 19 season 4 episode 7 is poised to carry with it the title of “Learning to Fly,” so what can you expect to see throughout? Think in terms of another series of rescues, but also some personal stuff for Travis and Dean. Given everything that the latter has been going through as of late, we imagine that he’ll need the help and support of everyone around him. Our heart still goes out to him after what he went through in the midseason finale.

To get a few more details in general on what’s to come, we suggest that you check out the full Station 19 season 4 episode 7 synopsis below:

“Learning to Fly” – The Station 19 crew is called to a cult gathering where they find their leader, Brother John, dancing on the roof and claiming he can fly. Meanwhile, Travis gets a surprise visit from his father, and Dean makes a difficult decision that could affect his career trajectory on an all-new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DLSV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The cult storyline is probably going to be one of the crazier ones we’ve gotten a chance to see on this show — it’s not very often where you see something like this. We’re not altogether sure that this will matter in the long-term, but it could prove interesting as a sideplot! Given that Station 19 is going to be around on ABC for several weeks moving forward, you’ll have a chance to dive into a number of these stories.

Let’s hope that Dean’s decision doesn’t take him away from the station — we’re still reeling from a lot of the departures that happened in season 3. We don’t need to see another one entering the mix at this point!

