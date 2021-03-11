Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, delayed by Presidential Address?







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS, and are we seeing some sort of timeslot shift for it? We have a couple of things to get to within this piece.

First and foremost, don’t panic: You will see The Big Bang Theory prequel on the air tonight. It’s just airing a little bit later than was originally planned. Because of the Presidential Address starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time, Young Sheldon is now poised to start at 8:30. The impact on the show itself is inexistent, other than of course having to wait in order to see it.

If you want to get a better sense of what lies ahead story-wise, we simply suggest that you check out the full synopsis below:

“A Pager, a Club and a Cranky Bag of Wrinkles” – Dr. Linkletter (Ed Begley, Jr.) pushes Sheldon to make friends with his fellow students at college. Also, Georgie gets a pager, on Thursday, March 11 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Multi-media entertainment mogul Reba McEntire returns as Dale’s ex-wife, June.

Does it sound like something worth waiting for? Hopefully it is; if nothing else, it’s chance to see a fantastic guest star thrown into the picture again in McEntire.

As for the rest of the CBS schedule tonight, there will be a couple of changes. You’re going to have an opportunity to see B Positive air at a special time in 9:00 p.m. Eastern, and it will be followed up by a new episode of Mom. It’s hard to say whether or not a Presidential Address will lead to any sort of significant bump in the ratings; after all, the political climate is so much quieter now than it was previously.

This article was written by Jess Carter.

