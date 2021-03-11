The Blacklist season 8 episode 10: Can Reddington, Dembe escape?







Tomorrow night on NBC, The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 will be here, and it goes without saying that we’re excited. “Dr. Laken Perillos” is an installment that could bring a lot of peril to Raymond Reddington and Dembe both.

So what’s the primary reason for that? It has a lot to do with the title character, a dangerous interrogator who will be working at Townsend’s behest. We know already from the promo that Dembe will be captured first, while the synopsis suggests that eventually, Reddington will join him in trouble.

For some more The Blacklist video news, watch our take on Megan Boone’s uncertain status below! Once you watch, be sure to subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube for some other updates! That includes, of course, weekly reviews on the show.

What does Dr. Perillos want? We know that the first order of business will be trying to figure out if Reddington really is responsible for what happened to Townsend’s family, let alone if he is N-13. Beyond just that, though, there will probably be all sorts of questions as to why. The problem that the doctor may run into here is that Reddington and Dembe are, by and large, brick walls. We think the two of them would rather die than break. The only way we could see Dembe talking is if his family is threatened; meanwhile, Reddington’s only real blind spot is Liz, and she is currently working with Townsend!

Yet, could Liz end up getting captured by Neville this week? That could be an interesting way to shock us, and we certainly think Townsend is unpredictable enough to surprise us in some sort of way. Given that this episode is the last one before a hiatus, be prepared for all sorts of surprises, whether it be something like this or the Task Force banding together to save Reddington. Maybe we learn a few new pieces of information, but it’s hard to imagine everything suddenly getting blown out in the open.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 8 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around — more updates are coming all about the series. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







