





Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? We’ve got a few different things to talk through in this article, but let’s begin by sharing an answer to that question.

After all, what we’re looking at here is good news … albeit with a slight twist. After a rather extensive delay, you are going to see the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off come back on the air tonight with a new episode. With that being said, though, it’s not going to be airing until 8:20 p.m. Eastern time. A Presidential Address is going to be airing across several major networks starting at 8:00, and that is going to push everything back for a short period.

In the end, we’ve all been waiting for months now — what’s another twenty minutes?

If you haven’t heard… Tonight’s midseason premiere of Station 19 is going to address the huge cliffhanger at the end of the winter finale, one where Dean found himself in ridiculous legal trouble even though he was trying to do the right thing. It’s also going to kick off a crossover event with Grey’s Anatomy that will carry over into the episode after the fact. For some more details, be sure to check out the synopsis below:

“Train in Vain” – Carina and DeLuca pursue Opal, the woman suspected of sex trafficking last seen in the “Grey’s Anatomy” winter finale. Meanwhile, Maya leaves Andy in charge for the yearly inspection, and Dean and Vic struggle to cope with the fallout Dean’s traumatic arrest on the return of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (8:20-9:20 p.m. EST/7:20-8:20 p.m. CST/8:00-9:00 p.m. PST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

This episode is one of many that will air over the course of the next several weeks, and it is our expectation in general that we’ll have some jaw-dropping moments. More than any one thing, though, we’re just looking forward to some opportunities to getting to know the Station 19 crew better.

