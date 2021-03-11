





Tonight’s The Masked Singer season 5 premiere was certainly strange, and that was before Kermit the Frog was revealed as the Snail!

Before we even get to the unmasking, let’s talk about some of the other strange events of this episode. There were a couple of singers who were clearly worse than the others, and we also had Niecy Nash filling in for Nick Cannon after he tested positive for the virus. We also had a giant rooster dropping clues and a pair of Russian dolls performing together.

Hey, this is season 5, so clearly there’s that extra incentive to get wacky whenever it is possible to do so.

As we prepared for the elimination, it felt pretty obvious that the Racoon was going to be the one unmasked. We were hoping that it wasn’t Gary Busey, mostly because we’ve seen him on so many other reality shows already. Our personal preference is getting to see some bigger present-day stars on the show, and we liked all of the guesses out there that this could possibly be Danny Trejo.

Yet, here’s the crazy thing! The Snail was actually the first celebrity unmasked, even though there was something super-weird and fun about him. There was a chance that this could be Jay Leno or some other late-night legend. Robin Thicke thought that it could be Seth MacFarlane, who certainly has a history on Fox over the years.

So to see Kermit under the Snail mask? That was shocking, mostly because there was no way to prepare for that at all. You can call this a gimmick of you want, but we like the idea of the show getting an iconic character to play another character just as a way to throw people off the scent. It’s become easy to guess people over the years, so why not mix it up?

