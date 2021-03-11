Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9 spoilers: Casey’s in pain…







Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9 carries with it the title of “Double Red,” but it may as well be called “A Blow to the Head.” After all, that is what is happening with Casey. What happens when he gets injured? We don’t think that there’s any chance the character is leaving the show right now, but we imagine this being a story that impacts him to a good degree. How does he recover? Hopefully, this isn’t one of these stories where he goes overboard in order to manage the pain.

For a few basic details as to what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9 synopsis:

03/17/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch, Gallo, Ritter and Mackey report for training. A nasty blow to the head brings Casey unimaginable pain. TV-14

One of the things that could be fun within this episode is seeing some of the younger characters (plus Mouch) do what they can to show how to hone some of their skills. Because many characters on Chicago Fire were already established when they were introduced, this is a part of this life that we haven’t had a chance to see all that much. This episode could give you a great opportunity to expand that outward.

On a scheduling note, this episode of Chicago Fire is going to be the last one before we get to yet another hiatus — hopefully, it’ll be a short one given all of the other breaks that we’ve seen as of late. Remember that NBC is just trying to stretch out these shows until May, and they’re having to do so with a far shorter order than they’re accustomed to.

Hopefully, come next week we’ll have an opportunity to share a little bit more about the long-term future of this season.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Chicago Fire

What do you most want to see when it comes to Chicago Fire season 9 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, we suggest that you stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







