Chicago Med season 6 episode 9 spoilers: ‘For the Want of a Nail’







Following tonight’s new episode on NBC, rest assured that you’ll have a chance to see Chicago Med season 6 episode 9 shortly. “For the Want of a Nail” airs in one week’s time, and this is an episode that will feature new challenges, but also a hugely important story for Maggie. She’s dealing with her own struggles while, simultaneously, continuing to do what she can for others. Her strength has long been one of the many reasons why she is so appealing, of course among many other reasons.

Want to get a good sense of the overall story ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 9 synopsis below:

03/17/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : As Maggie deals with her own trauma, she steps in to help a mother in need. Dean continues to stir the pot with more than one doctor. A patient comes to Med needing immediate treatment, but doesn’t want it from them. TV-14

This episode of Chicago Med may be (alas) the final one before another hiatus, so it is another reminder to enjoy the series while we have it. What we think is going on here is rather simple: NBC is trying to stretch the show until May, knowing that they have a limited number of episodes due to the health crisis. Our hope is that we get plenty of stories in April and May, plus some big character revelations in the process. We’re sure that next week we’ll see some progression; as for whether or not there are any jaw-droppers, that remains to be seen.

Beyond the Maggie storyline, one of the other exciting things about this episode is the chance to see more of Steven Weber as Dean. What is he going to contribute long-term to the fabric of this show, and how will his presence challenge Ethan?

What do you most want to see on Chicago Med season 6 episode 9?

