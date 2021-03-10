B Positive episode 11 to feature PSA for National Kidney Month







Week in and week out, CBS’ freshman comedy B Positive does its best in order to make you laugh — while also doing its best to support a greater cause. It’s a show with an emotional core, as it revolves around the bond Gina and Drew form after she volunteers to give him one of her kidneys.

With March being National Kidney Month, the comedy is also doing its part to encourage viewers to become living organ donors. Starting tomorrow night and over the next few weeks, you will see the PSA at the bottom of this article featuring stars Thomas Middleditch and Annaleigh Ashford. The objective is to direct viewers over to BeLikeGina.org, a place where you can hear real-life stories from donors, see valuable statistics, and find out more information about becoming one yourself.

This PSA is a collaboration between CBS and OneLegacy Foundation’s Donate Life Hollywood, and it also has the support and contribution of numerous foundations including Donate Life America, the National Kidney Foundation, Explore Living Donation, National Kidney Donation Organization, Mendez National Institute of Transplantation Foundation, Renal Support Network and University Kidney Research Organization. All of them recognize the purpose of a show like B Positive; living donors are so rarely represented on TV, especially in a way that is so (title pun intended) positive and hopeful. The bond between Gina and Drew is meant to be similar to the one that often forms between donors and recipients in real life.

Our hope is that the PSA brings even more reality to the world that this show presents, one that offers a new life to a character like Drew — not to mention a greater sense of community. He has eternal gratitude towards Gina for her decision, and on Thursday’s new episode, you will see him accompany her on a road trip. What’s the purpose? Trying to uncover her father’s medical records. You can preview that further courtesy of the sneak peek below, and it’s another great reminder of the sitcom’s humor-with-purpose approach. (Check out the episode in full at 8:30 p.m. Eastern.)

As we mentioned earlier, be sure to visit BeLikeGina.org to get more information on this initiative.

What do you think about this PSA from the B Positive team?

As always, we welcome more of your thoughts on this subject below. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







