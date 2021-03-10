Magnum PI season 3 episode 11 return date delayed; when’s it back?







Originally, you were going to have a chance to see Magnum PI season 3 episode 11 on CBS this Friday; unfortunately, it’s clear now that the plan has changed.

Due to CBS opting to re-air their Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Friday, the next new episode of the Jay Hernandez – Perdita Weeks series has been pushed back for a little while. How long? Think in terms of Friday, March 26. This was confirmed on Twitter (see below) by the show’s official writers’ room.

So why not air a new episode next week? That’s due to another issue in the NCAA Tournament, which will be airing a wide array of games throughout the day. It’s standard-operating procedure that the tournament bumps some Friday-night programming off the air for a little while; it’s actually remarkable that it’s only doing so for a single Friday in March. (We’ll have updates on the April schedule further on down the road.)

If you haven’t heard too much about the next Magnum PI episode as of yet, the title is “The Lies We Tell” and it revolves around a case with a few surprising twists. You can see the promo for it at the bottom of this article (disregard the date attached to the end of it); or, take a look at the synopsis:

“When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Also, Rick visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), whose health has taken a turn for the worse.”

Note that the delay in getting episode 11 has no bearing on the overall episode count for the season; it just means that things are getting shifted a bit. You’ll still get the same show you love, but a little more patience will be required.

