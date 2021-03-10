American Horror Story season 10: First look at Macaulay Culkin







In the event that you did not know, American Horror Story season 10 is going to feature an appearance from Macaulay Culkin — and yes, there’s absolutely a lot to be excited about there.

If you look below, you can get a brief look at the one-time Home Alone star alongside Leslie Jordan. The image was first posted by executive producer Ryan Murphy from the show’s Provincetown set, which is a unique location for this franchise that we haven’t seen before. Given that this is a coastal city, it does give more credence to the conversation that the new season will have some sort of ocean theme to it. Maybe there will be a mermaid element in here somewhere…

We know that a number of your American Horror Story favorites are going to be back for this new season, but in true franchise fashion there isn’t all that much being said about the actual story. There is no evidence at the moment where we’re going in a Roanoke direction (where almost nothing is being said in advance); we think that there will be more stated over the next few months.

As for the specific premiere date, there’s a chance you could be waiting for a good while. Personally it’d be great to see American Horror Story back as soon as possible after this long hiatus, but let’s be realistic for a moment here — this is a franchise that performs extremely well in the fall, where it can air around Halloween. There is no substantial incentive for FX to change things around, regardless of whether or not we’d like to see it happen.

