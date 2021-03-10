The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 spoilers: First look at ‘Captain Kidd’







The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 carries with it the title of “Captain Kidd,” and there are a few things worth saying about it now. First and foremost, this episode will be here without too much of a wait! This installment is set for Friday, March 26, which means that we’re only going to have a one-week hiatus after Friday’s “Dr. Laken Perillos.” If we’re being honest, we were expecting a break that would last for a good while longer.

So what is going to be coming up in this episode? On the surface, it feels like a story that could be standalone in nature … but we’re not altogether sure it will end up being that way.

For a few details, be sure to check out the full The Blacklist season 8 episode 11 synopsis below:

03/26/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : The Task Force attempts to stop an abduction by searching for a “treasure man” who uses geocaching to hide illicit goods and facilitate transactions between otherwise warring criminal factions. TV-14

Clearly, this was formulated in such a way where we won’t actually know what lies ahead — there’s a good chance something big happens on Friday and NBC is trying to shield it from us. That may include something related to Liz’s status — or at least we hope so. We know that the character is going to be coming back at some point, and we’ll have to wait and see precisely when that is. The story does sound at least pretty fun; after all, who doesn’t love a good treasure hunt here and there?

