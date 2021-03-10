FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Hana returns!







Want to see what’s coming up on FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 9 next week? Well, the top headline right now has to be Hana. After what she’s gone through with her medical situation as of late, it’s nice to see her get back in the metaphorical saddle again. Will there still be some remnants of what she’s gone through? We have to imagine so — as a matter of fact, it’d almost be weird if there wasn’t any. This is one of those situations that sticks with you.

Of course, FBI: Most Wanted is the sort of show that isn’t going to take on just one subject — there are a lot of different things that will be front and center for “One-Zero.” You’ll see of course an intense case involving a serial killer, plus also some important relationship stuff for Jess and Sarah. The latter here may be especially important in setting up what the future could hold.

Want to get a few more details now for what’s ahead? Then we suggest that you check out the full FBI: Most Wanted season 2 episode 9 synopsis:

“One-Zero” – The team chases an unlikely serial killer whose end game takes a shocking turn. Also, Hana returns from medical leave, and Jess and Sarah’s relationship continues to evolve, on FBI: MOST WANTED, Tuesday, March 16 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

For those who are wondering, this episode will be the last one for at least a few weeks. For the time being, the plan is for the network to air repeats on both March 23 and March 30. Could that change? Absolutely, but we’re at a point right now where it is far too early to tell.

