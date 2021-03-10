Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 return date delayed by CBS







If you have been eager to see Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 air this Friday, be prepared to wait for a little while longer.

According to a new report coming in over at Deadline, CBS is pushing back the episode “For Whom the Bell Tolls” for a re-airing of the Prince Harry – Meghan Markle interview with Oprah Winfrey. This special generated more than 17 million live viewers this past Sunday, in addition to garnering international headlines and facing a widespread ripple effect. (For those wondering, new episodes of Magnum PI and MacGyver are also being pushed back — they were also planning to air on Friday.)

So when will Blue Bloods now return to CBS? Let’s just say that the answer to this is complicated for a number of reasons. The plan is for the NCAA Tournament to begin next week, so it feels unlikely that you’ll see Donnie Wahlberg and the rest of the cast air anything on March 19. As of this writing there are repeats scheduled for March 26, so maybe that can be a tentative return date for new episodes — though this is not confirmed; take it with a grain of salt.

For those curious, rest assured that the delay will have zero impact on however many episodes Blue Bloods ends up having this season. This is more about the network looking to capitalize on some ratings momentum than taking away a new episode from viewers. There’s a good chance that the Oprah interview, even a repeat of it, will generate demo ratings that are at least close to what Blue Bloods typically draws. There are a lot of viewers who probably did not know it happened until after the fact.

