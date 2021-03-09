Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Is ‘Winter Chill’ set to arrive?







Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? If you want to get some more information on the next new episode, rest assured we’ve got you covered.

In this case, we’ve got you covered with some good news! There is a new episode set to arrive on the network tonight entitled “Winter Chill,” and all signs point to it being somewhat important in the aftermath of Maria Bello’s enormous exit.

If you look at the synopsis below, we understand that you’d make the assumption that this is one of those generic story-of-the-week plots:

“Winter Chill” – NCIS dives into the competitive world of food trucks after finding a man frozen to death in the back of one, on NCIS, Tuesday, March 9 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Beyond this case, though, we’ve already seen through some specific scenes that Sloane’s exit will loom large. Everyone will be missing Bello’s character, with Gibbs being front and center on that. He had real feelings for her, and the big question mark that dangles now is whether or not we’re going to see Jethro end up making some changes to his life. Sloane opened up some parts of him, after all, that have not been open in quite a long time.

We don’t expect Sloane’s departure to factor into this episode and this episode only — this feels like one of those things that will have a ripple effect and for now, that is precisely what we’re preparing for.

