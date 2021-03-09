9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 8: Are Judd and Grace dead?







Given that tonight’s 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 8 was the last one before the finale, it shouldn’t be a shock that the producers went big. Was there anything else they would do in that situation? They want to find a way to convince you to keep watching, and they did that courtesy of that big Judd – Grace cliffhanger.

Or, to be specific, the two basically careened off the side of a bridge, and we’re now left to wonder whether or not the two make it through in one piece.

So are you going to see answers when the show returns in April? It seems like the answer to that is “yes,” but it may take a little bit of time. Speaking via TVLine, here is some of what executive producer Tim Minear had to say about what happened and the aftermath:

“The [April 19] premiere will pick up 18 years ago, not right where we left off … It actually is kind of [a ‘begins’ episode] for Judd and Grace. It’s the story of how they met, how they fell in love and what they mean to each other. We’ll also tell you what happened when they went off the bridge, and who — if anyone — survives.”

So basically, the writers want us to feel pain for as long as possible here. This is a show that wants to keep us in suspense and losing Judd or Grace at this point would be terrible. They represent such a big part of what Lone Star is, and we have a feeling that everyone will do their part to rally around them. If there is a way for the two of them to be saved, we have to believe that they will be.

What do you think is going to happen on 9-1-1: Lone Star moving forward for Judd and Grace?

