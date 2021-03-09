The Blacklist season 8: How long will Megan Boone mystery last?







If you’ve been watching The Blacklist over the past month and a half, it’s clear that one question stands out above the rest. We are speaking of course about the uncertain status of star Megan Boone.

Will Megan be back as Liz? We still believe that she will — it’s all a matter of when. Liz is essential to the story the producers are telling at this point. It doesn’t quite work if she never comes back; she’s off somewhere building an army, or at the very least a support system to do battle with Reddington.

So why all of the uncertainty surrounding a potential return? We don’t think that it has all that much to do with anything controversial; instead, the producers may just know that they have something juicy planned and they don’t want to ruin it.

There’s a chance that The Blacklist also is trying to reflect what Liz said to Reddington on this past episode — that she wants to take away his control over her, and disappearing is the best way in order to do that. If you view this show as the story of Reddington, it makes sense that she would not be able to be found right now. The longer that she stays in the dark, the more questions we have and the more questions Reddington has. We’re all in that same place. If Liz was just leaving the show, we don’t think this is the way they would do it.

Our feeling is that whenever Boone does return, she will do so in a way that gives us a sense of what Liz has been up to; we’re hoping, in fact, we get a full episode on this very subject.

What do you think is going to happen with Megan Boone and Liz on The Blacklist?

