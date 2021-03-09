Queen of the South season 5 will be final season, USA confirms







We have some breaking news coming in from the world of Queen of the South, but unfortunately, we must consider it sad.

Today, USA confirmed that the long-running drama series is going to be premiering on Wednesday, April 7 — with that, however, they also announced that it will be the final season of the show. In a statement, here is what executive producers Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato, and David Friendly had to say:

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey … Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans.

“We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

Why end this show now? A part of it may have to do with USA gradually moving more and more away from its long-form scripted dramas, something that was at one point a staple of what they did. Remember the era of White Collar, Royal Pains, Psych, Monk, and so many other great shows? That feels like generations ago at this point.

Below, you can also get a sense of what lies ahead courtesy of the official trailer — you’ve still got a good 30 days to go until the series returns, but hopefully this will help to satisfy your appetite. There are a lot of big things coming in this season, as you would imagine. Of course, Teresa is going to continue to build her empire, but she also needs to survive every single step of the way.

