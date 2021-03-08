All American season 3 episode 9 return date hopes on The CW







After tonight’s big episode, are you psyched to learn the All American season 3 episode 9 return date at The CW? If so, we have some good and bad news.

So where do we begin here? Let’s kick things off with the bad: You are going to be waiting a good while in order to see what’s next. How long? The show may not be back until April. The Futon Critic, as of this writing, does not have another new episode until Monday, April 5. That has not been confirmed as of yet, so let’s take somewhat of a wait-and-see approach with this.

As for the reason behind the delay, we have to imagine that production plays a big part here. Like with most other shows on TV right now, filming was impacted heavily by the global health crisis. There just aren’t as many episodes filmed as there typically is at this point in time. It’s best to give the producers time to get more episodes in the can, and The CW clearly feels like it’s better to air episodes in big batches instead of sporadically giving you a few of them surrounded by repeats.

Because we are still so far away from the next new episode, unfortunately there is not synopsis as of yet for what lies ahead. With that being said, we think there are a few different things you can expect. This show will always be to some extent football-focused, but it’s also about how Spencer manages to handle all of the different conflicts in his life. His relationship with Layla and Olivia has been a focal point as of late, and we have no reason to think that is going to change soon.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to All American right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 9?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







