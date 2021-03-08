The Bachelor spoilers: Rachael Kirkconnell, Matt James overnight drama







Tonight’s new episode of The Bachelor is right around the corner, and it goes without saying that this one is going to be huge. It’s the Overnight Dates! This is a part of the show that is often dramatic for a number of reasons, with one of the biggest ones being its unpredictability. You really can’t say what is going to happen at just about any given moment; the rules just don’t matter as much anymore.

When it comes to Rachael Kirkconnell, we know that there’s a lot of drama around her because of her actions away from the show. Yet, there is also drama around her within the show itself based on what we’re seeing from this episode. The promo below serves as some of your evidence of that. In this, you see Rachael starting to have doubts that she can make it through this process anymore. Why? It’s for the same reason as almost every other woman who has ever appeared on this franchise: She can’t stand the thought of Matt being off with some other women on overnight dates.

We still feel like Rachael is the frontrunner to win this whole season, and nothing that we’re seeing in this promo makes us change our mind. Judging from the way that Matt acts around her, it’s clear that his feelings for her are the strongest. Yet, we actually don’t know that much about Rachael save for this relationship. If you were to take away the controversies and the headlines about her past, what have you learned about her from the show? It’s mostly that she’s from a small town in Georgia and she’s never had a lot of money to spend on fancy shoes. That’s about it.

Ultimately, we’ll see how Rachael handles this situation in its entirety when The Bachelor airs tonight.

