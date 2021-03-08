The Queen’s Gambit season 2: Anya Taylor-Joy on possibility of a return







Is there any chance at all of The Queen’s Gambit season 2 happening someday? For most of the past few months, we’ve categorized it as near-impossible. We didn’t understand what the story would be and beyond that, this show was never created for the intention of being around for years on end.

Yet, the demand for more sparks mostly out of one thing: Our desire for more of a great thing. The first season was a revelation and proved to be an enormous hit for Netflix. If the right plot was there, we imagine that the streaming service would be eager to bring the show back.

For now, a renewal is something that star Anya Taylor-Joy is not ruling out. Speaking (via Deadline) in a Zoom conference after her Critics’ Choice Awards win, here is some of what she had to say:

“It is obviously incredibly flattering that people want to spend more time with characters that we care so much about and that we poured so much love into … but we did intend it to be a limited series, so we were all quite surprised when people started asking for Season 2. That being said, never say never.”

Based on this comment, we don’t think that a Queen’s Gambit season 2 is something that is going to happen in the near future. Yet, who knows what the next few years hold? One of the things that is so great about Netflix as a platform is that doesn’t require creators to push out content before they are ready. Also, there are SO many other shows that exist on this platform. They don’t have to enter a discussion with a philosophy that they need any given show. They can be patient and, in this case, hopefully they are.

