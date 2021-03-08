Good Girls season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Big Kahuna’







Following today’s premiere, are you interested in checking out what’s ahead on Good Girls season 4 episode 2? We have a feeling that we’re only going to see things accelerate further for our leading ladies following their latest business foray.

While the show does still have that same sort of “fun” feeling that it’s had from the very beginning, there is of course a sense of higher stakes right now. With every season things get more dangerous for Beth, Ruby, and Annie — and we’re only at the start of things here. It remains to be seen where things are going to be going now, but these characters have certainly started to get accustomed to their business and their surroundings.

Below, we’ve got the full Good Girls season 4 episode 2 synopsis with some other news on what lies ahead:

03/14/2021 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Sunday) : A huge client approaches Dean to sell his merchandise at Boland’s Bubbles, but Beth is hesitant. Stan and Ruby’s guilt reaches a breaking point when Sara’s donor family returns. Annie tries to prove to Ben that she can keep up with the rich parents at his school. TV-14

One of the things that we’re going to see throughout this season is bigger clients; yet, also a struggle to continue to balance that with relative normalcy. The struggle to maintain their everyday lives is what’s made Good Girls the show that it’s been all of this time. If they didn’t have that aspect of the story, this would turn into a show that is similar to almost every other in this genre. We don’t want or need that.

Hopefully, the show’s audience will just continue to find it. That’s something we’re always worried about after these long hiatuses!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Good Girls right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Good Girls season 4 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the comments below! Once you do that, remember to stick around for some other news all about the show. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jess Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







