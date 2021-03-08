Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? New return date







Is NCIS: New Orleans new tonight on CBS? If you come into this article wondering that, rest assured — we’ve got you covered!

Of course, we do wish we have you covered in a way that meant handing down good news. There is no new installment of the series on the air tonight and instead, you’ll be stuck waiting around for a few weeks for what lies ahead. How long are we talking here? Think in terms of Sunday, March 28. (Originally, it was suggested in CBS’ listings that the show would be back on March 21, but that is no longer the case.)

So why this long of a delay for new episodes? A lot of it has to do with CBS’ programming schedule. There are no new episodes tonight due to the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, something that is sure to be an enormous ratings success. Meanwhile, there is also going to be no new episode next week due to the Grammys. After a week of repeats on March 21, then we’ll be back for more. Hopefully, we’ll have fewer interruptions the rest of the way.

For NCIS: New Orleans in particular, it may be even more important that there are fewer interruptions given that this is the final season! Now that this announcement is out there, it does mean that the writers are going to work even harder to ensure that there is serious momentum. We want to see all of the characters have some sort of proper, satisfying ending. We’ve come to know them as a big family over the years, and we hope the writers have time to create a situation where we’re smiling from ear to ear by the end credits.

What do you want to see on NCIS: New Orleans moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are some more updates coming all about the show that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

