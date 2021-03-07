Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? Season 3 episode 6 & beyond







Is Charmed new tonight on The CW? If you find yourself curious, have no fear! This article gives you an update on that, plus more on what the future holds.

Without further ado, though, we have to begin here with a dose of bad news — to be specific, there is no new Charmed episode on the air tonight. We’ll be waiting a little while longer (think in terms of next week) for the reboot to come back, much like we are with its fellow timeslot companion Batwoman.

Do you want to get a few more details in the meantime on what’s next? If so, we’ve not only got news on next week’s new episode below, but also the one that is coming after the fact on March 21.

Season 3 episode 6, “Private Enemy No. 1” – WHAT FEELS RIGHT – While Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) unravel the mystery of an ancient magical artifact, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Abby (Poppy Drayton) track down an unseen evil force, and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) deals with academic sabotage. Also starring Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nikki Renna (#306). Original airdate 3/14/2021.

Season 3 episode 7, “Witch Way Out” – REMEMBER THE TIME – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock and Sarah Jeffery) take on the Tomb of Chaos while navigating ever greater challenges in their professional lives. Also starring Rupert Evans and Jordan Donica. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Carolyn Townsend (#307). Original airdate 3/21/2021.

By the time we make it to the end of the second episode, it feels clear already that much of the world of Charmed will change again. That is one of the things that this show does a great job at, as it continues to evolve at just about every turn. We hope that this is a trend that continues, since the story is better when we don’t know what’s coming around every corner.

