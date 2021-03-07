Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Sgt. Grey’s in danger…







Is The Rookie new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we’ll come to you with an official answer to that question — and of course, also a look ahead.

Let’s kick things off here by getting the bad news out of the way: There is, alas, no new installment of the Nathan Fillion cop show on the air tonight. As for the reason why, it has to do mostly with making sure there’s a big, consistent run for the rest of the season. It also covers so they aren’t airing a new episode opposite the Grammys, which is clearly a pretty big threat ratings-wise.

Because we are going to be waiting a long time to see what’s coming up next, ABC hasn’t been altogether keen as of yet to share details for what lies ahead. There is no synopsis out there as of yet, but the promo may make you very much worried about the fate of Sgt. Grey. Is he going to be killed out in the field? Judging from what we see in said promo, there is a serious amount of danger! Also, remember that The Rookie does want to capture the reality to some extent of being a police officer. People die, and this show’s already had a number of characters who survived some serious close calls.

Hopefully when The Rookie returns, we’ll also get updates on Lucy, Nolan, and some of the other characters who are in the process of figuring out their future. We also hope that ABC figures out the future of the show itself before long. While it’s not the top-rated show on their schedule, it does at least have a solid audience and we think that Fillion’s name alone carries with him so international value.

