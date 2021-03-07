Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 7, 8 details







Is Batwoman new tonight on The CW? Obviously, you want more of the show — you wouldn’t be reading this piece otherwise! The big question here is precisely when you are going to get it.

Herein comes the bad news: It’s not going to be tonight. There is no new episode coming on the show until Sunday, March 14, so this marks a time to collect your breath and prepare for whatever lies ahead. There are a TON of huge stories ahead, but the top one at the moment has to be Ryan Wilder’s condition. She only recently became Batwoman and now, we’re in a position where we’re wondering if she is going to make it through in one piece. Luckily, we don’t think that the show wants to cast another Batwoman again; that doesn’t mean, however, there will be zero consequences for what Ryan is going through.

If you do want to get some more insight as to what lies ahead, rest assured we’ve got you covered! Take a look at some of the details from the next couple of installments below…

Season 2 episode 7, “It’s Best You Stop Digging” – CROSSING THE LINE – As Ryan’s (Javicia Leslie) condition worsens, she questions Batwoman’s “no killing” code when she realizes the opportunity to avenge her mother is slipping away. Tatiana (guest star Leah Gibson) fills in the gaps for Alice (Rachel Skarsten) about her time on Coryana and her history with Ocean (guest star Nathan Owens). Also starring Dougray Scott, Meagan Tandy, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jerry Shandy (#207). Original airdate 3/14/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Season 2 episode 8, “Survived Much Worse” – A SURPRISE AT EVERY TURN – Batwoman’s (Javicia Leslie) abilities are tested like never before, while Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) search for Kate continues. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) and Jacob (Dougray Scott) set their sights on Coryana, and Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) contend with an unexpected guest. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Natalie Abrams (#208). Original airdate 3/21/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just from all of that alone, it’s clear that there is a LOT of great stuff coming. Be prepared for some of that over the next several weeks.

What do you want to see on Batwoman moving forward?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are more updates ahead. (Photo: The CW.)

