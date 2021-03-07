Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Has return date changed?







Is NCIS: Los Angeles new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, we come bearing more information on that subject!

We don’t want to leave you hanging too much here, so let’s kick things off by going ahead and sharing the bad news: You will be waiting for a while to see LL Cool J and the rest of the cast back. How long are we talking? Think in terms of another three weeks.

Because of the Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, there is no new episode on the air tonight. Meanwhile, the Grammys are being broadcast on CBS next week; the week after, there are going to be repeats. March 28 seems to be when the show will return, as that’s when The Equalizer is coming back. (Originally, it looked as though NCIS: LA was going to be back on March 21; that is no longer the case.)

The only thing that is known as that the next new episode is entitled “Red Rover, Red Rover,” and there are a lot of questions that the writers still need to take on. Deeks and Kensi are still in the midst of a big storyline, Callen has had a lot to do as of late, and we personally believe that Kessler will make his presence felt at some point before season 12 concludes. There were eighteen episodes planned for the start of the season; hopefully, that will still be the case. No matter, there are a lot of things still to look forward to and we’re hoping to see all of them explored in due time.

Hopefully, by at least this time next week we’ll have more details on the next new episode.

What do you want to see on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 moving forward?

Are you bummed that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: CBS.)

