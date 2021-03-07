The Blacklist season 8 episode 10: Is Liz Keen returning?







Will we have a chance to see Liz Keen on The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 … as in the actual character as opposed to a fake? We know that this is a question that is all over the internet, largely because of confusion. We have not actually seen Megan Boone on the show in weeks, and it’s still not precisely clear when she will return.

As we confident that she will be back? Absolutely, but it is largely a matter of when that will be. For the time being there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding Friday’s “Dr. Laken Perillos.”

The biggest reason why we are concerned at the moment is that there are no photos of Liz in this episode at the moment, and nor is she featured in the promo below. If Boone does turn up by the end of this episode, it’s clear that the writers want it to be somewhat of a surprise. We wouldn’t even expect her to be in the majority of scenes — our best estimation is that she could pop up at the very end, almost as a sort of teaser for whatever lies ahead.

One other thing that does contribute to this mystery at present is simply this: Friday’s episode is the last before we arrive at some sort of hiatus. When you think about that, it does set the stage for some sort of big reveal to leave us on. Our personal hope is that following the hiatus, we’ll have an episode that picks up and shows you more of what Liz has been up to in her time away.

