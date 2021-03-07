Bloodlands episode 4 (finale) spoilers: Who is Goliath? Will Tom learn?







Want to get some more news on what lies ahead on Bloodlands episode 4? We should kick things off by noting this: This is the big finale. Yes, four episodes is a very short run for a series, but we know that the BBC tends to get its money’s worth. We can’t sit here and say that there will be ALL of the answers you want on the big Goliath mystery, but we certainly hope there are some. If nothing else, we’d like to get a good sense as to what exactly the future could hold.

In order to better prepare you for the future, we suggest that you go ahead and check out the full Bloodlands episode 4 synopsis below:

Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) enlists the help of Heather Pentland (Susan Lynch) to find out what Jackie Twomey (Lorcan Cranitch) knows about Goliath.

Tori Matthews (Lisa Dwan) and Tom’s daughter, Izzy (Lola Petticrew), put pressure on Tom to get to the truth. With lives on the line, Tom must unmask Goliath before it’s too late.

Consider this a race against time for Dom — not only is he desperate to get answers on Goliath, but he’s also going to enlist whoever he can in order to figure things out. We have a feeling that this is not going to be easy, so we have to go ahead and prepare for that accordingly. We just hope that there are opportunities for real answers — and a chance to have our jaw on the ground at some point along the way.

One thing that we can say for sure about Bloodlands is this: It’s served as a fantastic opportunity to get to know a totally different place in Northern Ireland. Other than maybe The Fall, there aren’t nearly enough dramas that take advantage of this setting.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Bloodlands

What do you want to see when it comes to Bloodlands episode 4?

How do you think this particular show is going to conclude? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: BBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







