Men in Kilts episode 5: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish, & Scottish traditions







After this weekend’s spooky new episode, it is looking already like Men in Kilts episode 5 will be going a very different direction. Gone are the things that go bump in the night, and they are being replaced with things a little more time-honored.

So what are we speaking about here in particular? Think in terms of traditions that have been a part of Scotland’s fabric for generations. We see some arts and crafts in the promo, plus Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish taking part in an activity involving sheep. While the first four episodes have all revolved around something a little bit more specific, traditions can go all sorts of different ways — think in terms of holidays, grand celebrations, or events that happen with the whole family. These are things meant to be passed from one generation to the next, and we’re beyond excited to see how some of these are manifested through this particular half-hour.

Will you laugh often in this episode? Probably, but also learn something a little bit different about Scotland. This show has done a great job of balancing both, but more than anything it’s offered up a fantastic opportunity to escape from the outside world. There are so many programs out there that are dark and depressing, and this one gives you an opportunity to see you smile and reminisce about when travel was a little bit easier for people all over the world.

In addition to seeing what lies ahead next week, we are of course more interested in ever to learn whether or not there will be a season 2 of this show. We certainly think there’s enough material to make another batch of episodes worthwhile, and we’re always down for a good long-term travel show.

