Shameless season 11 episode 8 spoilers: The story ahead in ‘Cancelled’







Shameless season 11 episode 8 is entitled “Cancelled,” but don’t worry — Showtime isn’t dropping a certain on the series. This is the final season, but there are still four more episodes after this one!

What we think this episode is going to do is take one more swing at pop-culture headlines and the tone of this country, something that the writers have done from the very beginning here. They take a lot of joy in skewering how people think and act, and that’s one of the reasons why Shameless as a series has long been considered satire on the working class.

Want some specifics now on the story to come? Then be sure to check out the full Shameless season 11 episode 8 synopsis below:

Frank and Liam compete in a renaming contest of the Dennis Hastert Middle School. Debbie has a day of zero responsibilities, while Ian and Mickey take on all the responsibility for Terry. Veronica is depressed about her mom moving so Kevin tries to cheer her up, all while planning a special surprise. Carl is put on vice squad, which is all fun and games, until it’s not. Lip has a close encounter with the law, which forces Lip and Tami to team up and sends Brad into a spiral.

We’ll go ahead and say right now that we love any and all stories revolving around Frank and Liam, so there is almost sure to be a lot of good stuff to like here. These two characters have such an odd relationship, and that could be at least some of the source for comedy in this episode. (Yet, we also can’t forget about Frank’s diagnosis and all of the different ways that could impact him.)

Meanwhile, this is also an episode that could cause Lip to hit something a little closer to his rock bottom after what he’s gone through as of late — it’s a different sort of rock bottom than what he’s gone through before, though, since in this case, he’s got responsibilities. He has people who rely on him.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Shameless right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Shameless season 11 episode 8?

Have any specific hopes in mind? Share right now in the attached comments! After you do that, remember to stick around for some other news. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







