Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: The first Veto players (day 8)







Today in the Big Brother Canada 9 house, the first Power of Veto Competition is going to be here! This show tends to do a great job at producing these, so we’re pretty darn optimistic at the moment that we’ll see something entertaining when this airs on Wednesday’s show.

Leading into that, though, let’s give you a slight sense of what to expect.

Have you watched our Big Brother Canada 9 exit interview with Julie yet? If not, you can do that below! We’ll have more live-feed updates and other good stuff coming soon, so we suggest that you subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss any of it.

If you did not know, Austin won Head of Household earlier this week and yesterday, she chose to nominate Kiefer and Josh. There is some indecision on the actual target — Austin seems okay with Kiefer going, but he’s probably more well-connected at the moment than Josh. HoHs do not playing Veto Competitions anymore on Big Brother Canada, which is one of the few twists in this game that we really don’t like.

The Veto players today are Kiefer, Josh, Tera, Tina, and Victoria, which isn’t a terrible draw given that none of the women have that much of an incentive to win. None of them should be worried about being a replacement nominee, as that will likely be Rohan instead.

On a separate note, the alliance structure in the game right now is complicated, but it seems like Jedson, Tychon, and Latoya are all in an extremely strong place. Victoria has some pull there also, but she also is connected to Austin and Breydon to a certain extent. Josh is such an easy target mostly because he’s probably the least-connected person in the game right now.

Related – Be sure to score some other updates when it comes to Big Brother Canada right now

What do you want to see happen within the Big Brother Canada 9 Power of Veto Competition today?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: Global.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







