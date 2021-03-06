NCIS season 19 renewal odds: What are the current chances?







We’re now in the month of March, and with that, we’re nearing the point where a decision will need to be made on an NCIS season 19.

It goes without saying that we’d like to see more new episodes of the series — that’s something that nobody out there should question. The larger thing to wonder, meanwhile, is whether or not this is something that will actually happen.

When you look at the ratings for NCIS alone, we don’t think there is any reason for debate as to what the long-term future of the show is. As of right now, this is a show averaging a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and almost 9.6 million live viewers a week. While it’s true that the live ratings for the show are down this year, the same can be said for the majority of network TV shows. Also, remember that this is still one of the most-watched shows out there — not just in America, but all over the globe.

Is NCIS costly to film compared to other shows in the franchise? In many ways yes, but that’s often the case for long-running programs. We don’t think finances are slowing down a renewal at all. It mostly comes down to getting Mark Harmon and the rest of the notable cast/producers on board.

We know that at the time the NCIS: Hawaii news first came out there were reports suggesting that the flagship show could be nearing the end as Harmon weighs his future; that has never been confirmed by the network or anyone official from his camp. Unless something is said directly, we still talk all reports with a grain of salt. We think it goes without saying that we’re much closer to the end of NCIS than the beginning, but we have a very hard time thinking this is the final season. Whenever we make it to the end, we hope that there will be a proper final-season announcement in advance so we have time to prepare.

Ideally, we’d like for there to be an NCIS season 20, just to match this with another iconic show in Law & Order.

