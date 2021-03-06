The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 promo: Someone save Dembe!







Following tonight’s new episode NBC presented a first-look promo for The Blacklist season 8 episode 9. So what did we get throughout? Think in terms of something big, dramatic, and crazy. After all, it looks as though Dembe’s life could very well be on the line courtesy of the title Blacklister Dr. Laken Perillos.

So obviously, we’re worried about what’s going to happen here — while we don’t necessarily think that Liz would want Dembe dead, she does want answers. She also may understand trying to torment Hisham Tawfiq’s character may be the best way for her to try and get Reddington to ‘fess up.

Before we get to the conclusion of this episode, we have a feeling that we could get some answers — Dr. Perillos seems to be working to interrogate Dembe at the request of Neville Townsend, who we also know at this point is in league with Liz. These two are a powerful, formidable one-two punch who is doing everything within their power in order to ensure that they get what they want.

What is Reddington’s counter? That’s one of the things we are the most intrigued to see. We know that he does not give up easily, but one thing that does clearly need to change on the show right now is the overall dynamic where Liz constantly wins. We know that she’s smart, but nobody is perfect — it may be valuable to see a few twists thrown in at this particular point in time.

