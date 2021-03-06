Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 spoilers: Baez confides in Danny







Next week, Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 will be coming to CBS and with it, there’s a good chance you’ll see some emotional content. With that being said, this isn’t going to be emotional in the way that you would expect. The case that Danny and Baez are taking on is one that is deeply persona. Marisa Ramirez’s character is going to find a dead body on her front yard … so how is it connected to her? Is she going to be considered a suspect? There are a few different things that could be at the core of this story, and she’s definitely going to need some help clearing her name.

Ultimately, we don’t see Maria is capable of something this dark — hopefully, everyone else will feel the same.

For a few more details, be sure to check out the Blue Bloods season 11 episode 9 synopsis below:

“For Whom the Bell Tolls” – Baez confides in Danny and asks for his help in proving her innocence after she finds a corpse in her front yard. Also, Erin struggles to find a peaceful solution when she receives harsh case notes from her boss, Jamie and Eddie butt heads over the handling of a young cop’s punishment, and Frank makes his whole team attend therapy after Gormley exhibits troubling behavior, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 12 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, our hope is obviously that Baez finds some peace — but also that some of these other conflicts are resolved. Erin’s storyline feeds in a way like a continuation of what we’re getting tonight, while Frank and Gormley’s plot could be important when it comes to addressing mental help. It doesn’t matter what profession you are in; we all need a little support sometimes, and it is okay to ask for it.

