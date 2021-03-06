Magnum PI season 3 episode 11 spoilers: Is Icepick in danger of dying?







Magnum PI season 3 episode 11 is poised to arrive on CBS next week, and we wish we could say that there was good news for all of our favorite characters. Yet, there is an emotional story coming for Rick in particular as Icepick’s health is going to become a major concern. This is to go along with a story that is totally going to throw Magnum and Higgins for a loop.

Below, CarterMatt has the full Magnum PI season 3 episode 11 synopsis with some more details as to what lies ahead:

“The Lies We Tell” – When a married woman asks Magnum and Higgins to find her lover’s killer because she doesn’t want to expose the affair to the police, they find that the victim wasn’t who he claimed to be. Also, Rick visits Icepick (Corbin Bernsen), whose health has taken a turn for the worse, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 12 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

It goes without saying that we want Icepick to be okay — even if he’s not a character we see in every episode of this show, he is clearly someone who is a greater part of this universe. If his life is in grave danger, what will he choose to do with the time that he has left?

“The Lies We Tell” could be the last new episode before the NCAA Tournament hiatus, so our hope is that this gives us everything we want while we wait for the next part of the season — think in terms of drama, humor, and of course action. This show is almost always the best when there is a healthy mix of all three genres rolled into one, plus a few other things that you wouldn’t see coming.

Related – Check out some more news on Magnum PI, including other information on where the story could go next

What do you most want to see when it comes to Magnum PI season 3 episode 11?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming up that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







