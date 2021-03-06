Shark Tank: Pinch Me Dough, Busy Baby, Simply Good Jars, Muff Waders







Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see Pinch Me Dough, Busy Baby, Simply Good Jars, and Muff Waders all enter the Tank. Will any of them have a chance at securing a deal at the end of the episode? We’ll have to wait and see on that but for now, they all have their own merits and also challenges.

As we often do within these articles, we’re going to highlight all of the individual products with links below — just in case you’re interested in purchasing some of them. Before that, though, let’s kick things off by sharing the synopsis:

“1217” – A chef from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, shakes it up when he introduces his convenient way to eat healthier meals while empowering everyone to better the planet. An entrepreneur from Lewes, Delaware, tries to secure the dough necessary to expand her line of stress-relief tools. A pair of entrepreneurs from Holstein, Iowa, get the party going with their innovative apparel that keeps your drinks cool and your hands free; while an entrepreneur from Rochester, Minnesota, shares her no-fuss solution to keeping babies busy and entertained, on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, MARCH 5 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L)

Muff Waders – This is probably one of the more unique ideas we’ve seen on the Tank in a while — clothing items designed for the purposes of carrying around beverages. The title product can carry a six-pack cooler in the chest area, plus has room for other bottles and accessories. This feels like something to wear to a late-night party with your friends … but can they convince the Sharks there is more to this than novelty?

Simply Good Jars – The idea here is to provide consumers with an alternative to the typical meals-by-mail. Here, you have healthy salads with quality ingredients in sustainable packaging. It is a cool alternative to a lot of the stuff that is out there, but we imagine that with something like this, the big challenge is scaling it outward. They will need to come into the Tank with a good strategy as to how to make things work.

Busy Baby – If you are tired of having your baby throw their spoons and playthings all over the place, this silicon mat may be perfect for you. It allows for its spoons and accessories to be tethered to the mat — they are safe for babies to have, while at the same time more convenient for parents worried about messes.

Pinch Me Dough – This is “therapy dough” designed mostly to provide stress relief and a welcome escape from the rest of the world. They come in different packages and with a wide array of scents including ocean, sun, bumbleberry, and spa. There could be value here, but it depends heavily on the pitch.

