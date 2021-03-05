Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? ‘More Than Meets the Eye’ hopes







Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? If you are entering primetime with that question, we’re very-much thrilled to have an answer!

Also, we’re very-much thrilled that the two-week hiatus for the Tom Selleck – Donnie Wahlberg show is officially at an end. There is a new episode of Blue Bloods tonight entitled “More Than Meets the Eye,” and there’s all sorts of great stuff to look forward to. As is often the case with this show, every important person within the Reagans is going to have some sort of storyline. The synopsis below gives you a greater overall sense of what to expect:

“More Than Meets the Eye” – Erin tries not to feel overpowered as her new boss shadows her at work just as she’s trying to get a nervous eye-witness to reveal the identity of who shot her boyfriend. Also, the serial killer who previously held Danny and Baez hostage resurfaces, and when Jaime arrests an intrusive reporter who appears at a series of store lootings, it leads to a standoff between Frank and the Attorney General over the press’ First Amendment rights, on BLUE BLOODS, Friday, March 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This episode is actually the first of two that are going to be airing, so prepare yourself in advance for something more on March 12. Of the stories being featured this week, the Danny/Baez one holds the greatest personal weight. While Erin is doing something that may have career consequences to it, Danny and Baez are facing trauma from a time they could have easily died. They have to do their jobs as cops, but at no point during all of this are they going to forget what happened. This case is personal to them.

Meanwhile, the Jamie story will be rather topical both in its approach and potentially how it all wraps up. Blue Bloods has focused on the relationship between the police and press before, and we’re sure they will again before everything wraps up … whenever that is.

