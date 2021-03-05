Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Look towards ‘The Long Way Home’







Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Given that we just had a hiatus over on CBS, it makes sense to wonder about what the future holds.

Luckily, we have some good news coming your way in this article! There is a new episode on the network; not only that, but it’s the first of two episodes coming up this month. With that being said, “The Long Way Home” is not going to be your typical episode of the show. This will be an emotional look into how men and women in the military struggle after they come back from serving overseas. Magnum, Rick, and TC are going to do their best to help an Army ranger in need, and we hope that they are able to by the end of the hour.

In the event that you haven’t seen the synopsis for this episode yet, we suggest that you read the synopsis below:

“The Long Way Home” – When an Army ranger goes missing after returning from deployment, Magnum learns of the traumatic news he received upon arriving home and must find him before survivor’s guilt consumes him. Also, Higgins and Ethan solve the case of a missing engagement ring while on a mini-break, and Katsumoto tries spending quality time with his teenage son, on MAGNUM P.I., Friday, March 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Military suicides are on the rise. If you, a family member or a friend are in crisis, help is available. Please call the Military Crisis Line at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and press 1.

Meanwhile, the three sneak peeks below give you a good sense that there is some humor that will be mixed into everything, even if there are a number of serious moments. This episode should be a fine example of what Magnum PI does best — they aren’t afraid of tackling serious issues, but the do it in a way that still feels like the same show you’ve watched for years.

