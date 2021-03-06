The Blacklist season 8 episode 9: The Neville Townsend reveal…







Who is Neville Townsend really? For over a year now, we’ve had this question when it comes to The Blacklist. Luckily, tonight’s episode gave us a good answer, plus also put a face to the name.

Here is what we know about Neville at present — he is a longtime operative who, for the past few decades, has chased down Katarina Rostova over the pretense that she was N-13 and responsible for the deaths of his family. The Townsend Directive was a kill order, and Katarina faking her own death with the Kazanjian Brothers was her way of getting out of it. However, Katarina was later killed by Reddington … which leads us to where we are now.

Over the course of episode 9, Liz (through her “doppelganger”) did her best to convince Townsend that Reddington was N-13 the whole time. Not only that, but she presented him with substantial evidence! It was enough to convince him to team up with her to take Reddington out — this was her endgame this whole time. That’s the reason why she captured Chemical Mary in the first place; it had nothing to do with wanting to create a weapon.

With Townsend now on her side, the two can find a way to torment Reddington to their heart’s content — unless the character finds a way to convince them otherwise. This is where things get a little more tricky. There is still a major part of us that believes that N-13 isn’t quite what everyone thinks but for some reason, Reddington can’t disclose it. From here on out, we imagine that things are going to get a little messy.

