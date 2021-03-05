Big Brother Canada 9 live feed spoilers: Who won the first HoH?







We’re here with the first Big Brother Canada 9 live feed update of the season and here, we are poised to answer a big question. After all, we know now who won the first Head of Household of the season!

While we didn’t get to see the outcome of the competition on the show itself, we did learn the end result the moment the feeds came back up: Austin now has the power! This is exciting since this is someone who was close to Julie and with that, should allow for a little bit of parity this season. This couldn’t go better for anyone out there who is wanting a certain amount of drama within the game.

So how will this impact the team twist? That’s something that we still need a certain degree of clarity on, but we think it would mean that her team would be helped to a certain extent — not that they really need it, given that Team Destiny was in a good spot already given that they didn’t lose someone. It’s going to take some time to really figure out what happened with Julie’s eviction, given that it was probably much more set in stone for far longer than the show initially made it seem.

Ultimately, we think much of the schedule will be as you would expect — nominations are (most likely) tomorrow and following that, the Power of Veto Competition will be happening this weekend. We’ve got a lot to dive into!

